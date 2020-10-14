Ohio’s elections official hosts virtual town hall to answer voter questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose held a virtual town hall to discuss the upcoming election and answer questions from session attendees Wednesday evening.

LaRose took this time to urge Ohioans to sign up to be poll workers, saying that only 13 of the state’s 88 counties have enough for the upcoming election.

“If your really motivated to try to help run a fair election, and follow the law here in Ohio, then sign up to be a poll worker,” LaRose said. “Go to voteohio.gov, you’ll be trained by your Board of Elections, you’ll take an oath. And you’ll be empowered to run that polling location for your community, for your neighbors.”

When asked about poll watchers, LaRose told viewers that “We don’t need poll watchers, we need poll workers.”

He also reminded those watching that polling locations are protected under state law and that no political campaigning can take place there. Adding that impeding and preventing voters from getting to a polling location, or intimidating them, will not be tolerated.

The Zoom call was co-sponsored by the Miami Regionals Office of Diversity and Multicultural Services and the Department of Justice and Community Studies.