(WJW) — Results from a poll by WDTN, Emerson College and The Hill shows Ohio voters are split half and half when it comes to supporting or opposing Ohio’s abortion law.

The poll, gauging Ohio voters ahead of the midterm election, was conducted earlier this month. Complete polling results will be released Friday morning.

Fifty percent of those polled supported the state’s abortion law, which prohibits abortion after six weeks or when a fetus has a detectable heartbeat. Fifty percent opposed the law. The law has exceptions in order to save the mother’s life or prevent long-term impairment of the mother’s bodily function.

On Wednesday, a judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on virtually all abortions, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

In keeping with state law in place before the ban, abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue.

The law was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in April 2019. After being blocked through a legal challenge, it went into effect after the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court June 24, 2022.