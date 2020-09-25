Ohio voter registration deadline less than two weeks away

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With November’s presidential election quickly approaching, so is the deadline to submit voter registrations. Registrations must be updated or completed no later than 30 days prior to an upcoming election. The deadline to register for the general election in Ohio is Oct. 5.

Those who’ve moved out of the state are encouraged to complete a voter registration cancellation form and mail it to the county board of elections of your previous place of residence.

Ohio residents can register to vote on the Secretary of State’s website. More information and answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.