Ohio voter registration deadline less than two weeks away

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With November’s presidential election quickly approaching, so is the deadline to submit voter registrations. Registrations must be updated or completed no later than 30 days prior to an upcoming election. The deadline to register for the general election in Ohio is Oct. 5.
Those who’ve moved out of the state are encouraged to complete a voter registration cancellation form and mail it to the county board of elections of your previous place of residence.
Ohio residents can register to vote on the Secretary of State’s website. More information and answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Centerville ALDI reopening after being closed for expansion
- WATCH: Blue Angels fly over Pensacola in support of those impacted by Hurricane Sally
- 89-year-old pizza delivery man gets $12,000 from Tik Tok fans
- Richmond baby hears mother’s voice for first time with priceless reaction
- 3 accused of creating man cave under Grand Central Terminal