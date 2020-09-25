Ohio voter registration deadline less than two weeks away

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Getty royalty free Voting, Waiting in line and voting. voting in masks

(Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With November’s presidential election quickly approaching, so is the deadline to submit voter registrations. Registrations must be updated or completed no later than 30 days prior to an upcoming election. The deadline to register for the general election in Ohio is Oct. 5.

Those who’ve moved out of the state are encouraged to complete a voter registration cancellation form and mail it to the county board of elections of your previous place of residence.

Ohio residents can register to vote on the Secretary of State’s website. More information and answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS