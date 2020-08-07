Ohio to purge 120K inactive voters from rolls post-election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief says about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations will be removed from state voter rolls after the November election. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the purge is required under state and federal elections law.
The voter registrations will be removed on Dec. 7.
LaRose says the figure of 120,000 could go down if people on the list simply vote in November or otherwise update their voter registration information. The number of inactive voters has shrunk from about 650,000 four years ago as people either voted or otherwise updated their information.
