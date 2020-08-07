Ohio to purge 120K inactive voters from rolls post-election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief says about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations will be removed from state voter rolls after the November election. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the purge is required under state and federal elections law.

The voter registrations will be removed on Dec. 7.

LaRose says the figure of 120,000 could go down if people on the list simply vote in November or otherwise update their voter registration information. The number of inactive voters has shrunk from about 650,000 four years ago as people either voted or otherwise updated their information.