Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan announces run for U.S. Senate

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – State Senator Matt Dolan announced Monday morning that he would be running for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman.

He’s been in the state senate since 2016 and is currently serving his second term.

Matt Dolan, Courtesy: Ohio Senate

“After meeting with Republicans, conservative activists and community leaders across Ohio in recent weeks, it’s clear that the focus of the race for U.S. Senate has yet to be about our people, our interests, and our beloved state,” he said in a press release.

Sen. Rob Portman announced in February that he would not be seeking re-election.

Dolan joins a crowded field of candidates vying for the seats.

Dolan also has a partial ownership stake in the Cleveland Indians.