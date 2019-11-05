Ohio Secretary of State visits polls on Election Day

Looking for a specific county? Select it from the drop down below for a list of races. County by County Results Champaign County Clark County Darke County Greene County Logan County Mercer County Miami County Montgomery County Preble County Shelby County Warren County All Results Featured Races

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A steady stream of voters came through the polls Tuesday morning in Miami Township as Ohio’s chief elections officer paid a visit.

“This is the day Ohioans get out and make their voices heard,” says Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

“You need to express your opinion, your civic duty and it’s your right,” says voter Rick Lane.

Each one came out for his or her own reasons.

“These are the important ones because this touches my ordinary daily life,” says voter Dottie Thompson.

“What matters just as much is who works at the courthouse or who works at the school house. Those decisions really impact the quality of life in our community,” says LaRose.

This is the first election voters have used the new machines and equipment rolled out by Montgomery County. While the board says there have been a few hiccups, they say it’s nothing their employees and poll workers can’t handle.

“This is a dry run for us with a smaller election, and so we’ll be fully geared up and ready for the presidential.” says Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly.

While the Ohio Secretary of State says voter fraud in Ohio is rare, as an added layer of prevention the board of elections in all 88 Ohio counties will be doing a full post election audit.

