LIVE: Ohio Secretary of State to give update on status of election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is giving an update on the status of the election Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, LaRose was a panelist on a special edition of Meet the Press titled “Vote Watch.” Election officials from around the United States discussed growing concerns about election security.

“We’re making it clear that the numbers that you hear on election night are never the final result, and that’s going to be even more so the case this year as we rely on more and more absentee balloting,” LaRose said. “We’re even changing the way that our election night reporting is done on our website to make it clear that there still may be tens or hundreds of thousands of outstanding absentee ballots.”

LaRose also made national headlines recently when Kanye West sued him in an effort to be placed on the November presidential ballot after he was deemed unqualified as an independent candidate.

Ohio Democrats also filed a lawsuit against the state’s election chief in an attempt to expand the number of ballot drop boxes ahead of the November election. The filing came just two weeks after LaRose issued a directive prohibiting county election boards from installing drop boxes anywhere but an election board.

Maggie Sheehan, spokesperson for the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, said in a statement that, “Secretary LaRose has been and continues to be supportive of legislation that permits additional options for voters to return their absentee ballots. As an executive office holder, he must follow the law as the legislature writes it.

Sheehan said that LaRose is focused on getting the Ohio Controlling Board to permit him to pay postage on absentee ballots, effectively making every blue mail box an absentee drop box.