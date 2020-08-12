Ohio Secretary of State giving update on state’s election preparedness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will give an update on the state’s preparations ahead of the November election Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Ohio voted solely by mail-in ballots for the Primary Election in April after it was postponed due to the pandemic.

LaRose has come out and admitted that the state needs to overhaul it’s application process for mail-in or absentee ballots. He also stood in opposition to President Donald Trump suggesting the country postpone the election.

“The United States must hold its election on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ohio will have four weeks of absentee voting, early in-person voting and election day voting as we always have. And we will be ready. Ohio will have a safe, secure and accurate Election Day,” LaRose said in a tweet.

Voting Timeline

Sept. 18 Absentee voting begins for military and residents overseas

Oct. 5 The last day you can register to vote in Ohio

Oct. 6 Early in-person and absentee voting begins

Oct. 31 Final day to request an absentee ballot – must be in by noon

Nov. 2 Deadline to send absentee ballots (must be postmarked)

Nov. 3 General Election Day, absentee ballots can be dropped off at your local Board of Elections

