Ohio Secretary of State giving update on state’s election preparedness

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will give an update on the state’s preparations ahead of the November election Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Ohio voted solely by mail-in ballots for the Primary Election in April after it was postponed due to the pandemic.

LaRose has come out and admitted that the state needs to overhaul it’s application process for mail-in or absentee ballots. He also stood in opposition to President Donald Trump suggesting the country postpone the election.

“The United States must hold its election on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ohio will have four weeks of absentee voting, early in-person voting and election day voting as we always have. And we will be ready. Ohio will have a safe, secure and accurate Election Day,” LaRose said in a tweet.

Voting Timeline

  • Sept. 18
    • Absentee voting begins for military and residents overseas
  • Oct. 5
    • The last day you can register to vote in Ohio
  • Oct. 6
    • Early in-person and absentee voting begins
  • Oct. 31
    • Final day to request an absentee ballot – must be in by noon
  • Nov. 2
    • Deadline to send absentee ballots (must be postmarked)
  • Nov. 3
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS