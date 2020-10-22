Ohio Secretary of State says Ohio unaffected by election interference

(WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the Buckeye State was not affected by the election interference announced by US officials.

Larose posted a message on his Twitter feed to ease concerns. “Ohioans should know, our state in many ways has led the nation in being proactive in protecting the cybersecurity of our election administration,” LaRose said. “That’s why I say the good guys have to be right every day, the bad guys only have to be right once. And that’s why we are constantly vigilant to protect the integrity of our elections.”

There was some news from the @FBI tonight about our nation’s enemies trying to impact our elections.



Here’s what Ohioans need to know. pic.twitter.com/cC5gulFrGw — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) October 22, 2020

U.S. officials have accused Iran of being behind a flurry of emails sent to Democratic voters in multiple battleground states that appeared to be aimed at intimidating them into voting for President Donald Trump.

Voters in at least three states reported receiving emails that appear to be from a right-wing group threatening to “come after” voters unless they cast their ballot for President Donald Trump.

Voters in Florida, Alaska and Arizona reported receiving similar messages Tuesday.