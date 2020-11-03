Ohio Secretary of State gives early progress report on Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose released a video statement Tuesday.

LaRose said close to 4,000 polling places opened with more than 56,000 poll workers in place. LaRose acknowledged there were a “few isolated problems here and there” and in some cases there were long lines. LaRose continued, “Please remember, that when people stand six feet apart a line looks a lot longer than it actually is so don’t be discouraged if you find a line when you get to your polling location.”

LaRose said there was a problem in Franklin County with the electronic poll books used to check people in but said a contingency plan was already in place. Poll workers switched to the old three-ring binders and were able to check voters in.

LaRose also reminded the more than 250,000 Ohioans that still have absentee ballots to get those into their local boards of elections by the time the polls close in Ohio at 7:30 p.m. More than 3.4 million Ohioans have already cast their ballots smashing previous records.

