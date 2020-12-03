Ohio Secretary LaRose to visit Boards of Elections during post-election audits

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose Friday certified the official results of the 2020 Presidential General Election.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Secretary of State Frank LaRose will visit Montgomery, Allen, and Lucas County Boards of Election Thursday to observe the post-election audits being conducted. All 88 county boards of elections are required to conduct a post-election audit.

LaRose is scheduled to visit the Montgomery County Board of Elections first and will speak with the media after his visit.

LaRose certified the official results of the 2020 Presidential General Election Nov. 27. The Secretary’s signature marks the completion of the official canvass and certifies winners in the 2020 General Election.