COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican JD Vance has been endorsed by Ohio’s oldest and largest anti-abortion group, Ohio Right to Life.

The announcement Thursday could distinguish the venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy” with GOP primary voters in the crowded race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman. Early voting is already underway in the May 3 primary.

Marshal Pitchford, board chair for the Ohio Right to Life Society, called Vance the best candidate to continue Portman’s “exemplary pro-life service and statesmanship.”

The organization noted that all four leading candidates in the seven-way primary scored 100% on the survey used to help determine their endorsement.