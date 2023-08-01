DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Issue 1 would fundamentally change how we amend the state constitution, but a specific debate is driving interest in issue.

Pro-choice and pro-life groups are both trying to rally support, especially with a reproductive rights amendment set to appear on Ohio ballots this November.

With just six days left to vote early for the special election, a recent poll conducted by Ohio Northern University showed people in the state remain sharply divided.

The university polled 675 registered voters. 42.5 percent approve voting yes, and 41 percent plan to vote no. Both sides of the issue are working to convince voters in a variety of ways.

“So, our volunteers and supporters will be walking the neighborhoods, we’re having a big push meeting tonight to get out our information so they will be out all weekend,” Margie Christie, executive director of Dayton Right to Life, said. “I know the organization Protect Women of Ohio is doing a big media ad so there is going to be a big media push that we will go through with social media.”

“Our individual organization is a part of a broad collation fighting against issue one, asking voters in Ohio to vote no on August 8,” Gabriel Mann, spokesman for Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, said. “We are out there knocking on doors, we have a phone bank this evening, we’re sending text messages, engaging people on social media.”

With pro-choice and pro-life groups both trying to rally support, each side explains what their vote could mean for the state constitution.

“Not everybody votes in the election, so it’s a small percentage of a small percentage, so that 60 percent will protect all our amendments that come into the constitution, whether it’s about parental consent, or whether it’s about abortion, or gun control, or farmland or police immunity, it helps that we will have this larger majority,” Christie said.

“It means that you support voter rights,” Mann said. “The extremist politicians are trying to take away our access to the ballot initiative process. They don’t want citizens to be able to shape the state constitution, so they’ve put this issue forward to try to restrict our rights.”

