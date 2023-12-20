** Video above is about early voting in Ohio **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We’re just 90 days out from the Ohio primary election on March 19, 2024. Here are few dates and spaces to keep in mind.

The following dates apply for both the presidential and state primaries, according to the U.S. Vote Foundation.

Feb. 20, 2024 – Voter registrations must be postmarked by this date in order to cast a ballot for the primary.

March 12, 2024 – The last day to request an absentee ballot.

March 18, 2024 – Absentee ballots must be postmarked for return.

March 19, 2024 – Absentee ballots must be received in a dropbox by 7:30 p.m.

March 23, 2024 – The last day for posts to be received.

In-person absentee voting for the Ohio Presidential Primary is from Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, through Sunday, March 3, 2024.

In-person absentee voting for the Ohio State Primary is from Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, through Sunday, March 17, 2024, a slightly larger window of time.

If you’re waiting to vote at the polls, you can find your polling location here.