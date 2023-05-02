DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Polls are now closed for Ohio’s 2023 primary elections. Now the numbers will come in. Check back throughout the night for the latest figures from the Miami Valley races and ballot issues.

We’ve broken out races and issues for the separate counties of the Miami Valley, as well as a few cities, which you can view with the below links. We also have pages for just tax and levy measures that were on the ballot, plus measures related to selling liquor.

You can also see the results for all the area races and ballot issues voted on today.