CLEVELAND (WJW)– The May 3 primary election in Ohio features the race for governor and U.S. Senate.
When are the polls open:
Early voting is available at your local boards of elections from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29. Early voting continues April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Polling locations are open on May 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where to vote:
The Ohio Secretary of State’s website lets you search for your polling location. First, click on your county, then enter your address.
The races:
The offices of Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee will not appear on the primary election ballot, per a March 23 directive from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. This is because of the ongoing legal issues surrounding redistricting maps.
The major races are as follows:
- Democratic gubernatorial candidates:
- John Cranley
- Nan Whaley
- Republican gubernatorial candidates:
- Joe Blystone
- Mike DeWine
- Ron Hood
- Jim Renacci
- Democratic Senate candidates:
- Morgan Harper
- Traci Johnson
- Tim Ryan
- Republican Senate candidates:
- Matt Dolan
- Mike Gibbons
- Josh Mandel
- Neil Patel
- Mark Pukita
- Jane Timken
- JD Vance