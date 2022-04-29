CLEVELAND (WJW)– The May 3 primary election in Ohio features the race for governor and U.S. Senate.

When are the polls open:

Early voting is available at your local boards of elections from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29. Early voting continues April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Polling locations are open on May 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where to vote:

The Ohio Secretary of State’s website lets you search for your polling location. First, click on your county, then enter your address.

The races:

The offices of Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee will not appear on the primary election ballot, per a March 23 directive from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. This is because of the ongoing legal issues surrounding redistricting maps.

The major races are as follows:

Democratic gubernatorial candidates: John Cranley Nan Whaley

Republican gubernatorial candidates: Joe Blystone Mike DeWine Ron Hood Jim Renacci

Democratic Senate candidates: Morgan Harper Traci Johnson Tim Ryan

Republican Senate candidates: Matt Dolan Mike Gibbons Josh Mandel Neil Patel Mark Pukita Jane Timken JD Vance

