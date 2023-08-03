Watch previous reporting on the marijuana advocate coalition’s signature-gathering process above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After being told it was short on signatures to get a recreational marijuana initiative on the November ballot, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol said Thursday it has submitted thousands of supplemental signatures to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol said it sent in 6,545 signatures collected since last Tuesday — when Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the coalition did not meet the state’s benchmark to get on the fall general election ballot, falling 679 signatures short.

Initially, it had submitted 222,198 signatures. At least 124,046 of those had to be verified by Ohio county’s boards of elections, which the the coalition was just shy of — so under Ohio law, it had 10 days to collect additional names.

“This submission validates what we’ve said all along: regulating marijuana is popular in Ohio. We’re looking forward to giving Ohio voters a chance to make their voices heard at the ballot this fall,” coalition spokesperson Tom Haren said in the release.

The initiative submitted by the coalition seeks to legalize the possession, purchase and sale of marijuana for residents 21 years old and older, and the state would also levy a 10% tax on all cannabis sales.

The recreational marijuana proposal, unlike the abortion rights amendment proposal, will not be subject to the outcome of the Aug. 8 election on Issue 1 because it doesn’t seek to change the state’s constitution.

The newest signatures will be verified by county boards of elections over the next eight days, and then LaRose will make a final determination on the fate of the initiative.