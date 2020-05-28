Ohio Lt. Gov. explains the difference between absentee ballots and voting by mail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Lt. Governor John Husted explained Ohio’s system of voting with absentee ballots versus what other states are doing by mailing ballots to the voters.

In Ohio, should a voter not be able to make it to the polls on election day, they may request an absentee ballot or vote early in person at the county board of elections. Should a voter not request an absentee ballot, they will not receive one. This, according to Husted, is the way the state verifies the voter is who the voter claims to be.

The response came after a reporter asked if Ohio’s mail-in voting system was secure, and referenced President Trump’s views of voting by mail.

Husted is the former Secretary of State in Ohio and said, “President Trump won under Ohio under our system,” during a coronavirus news conference on Thursday, May 28.