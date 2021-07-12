Ohio identifies 13 possible cases of voter fraud in 2020 election

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Millions of Ohioans cast a ballot in 2020, and on Monday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced his office has identified 13 possible cases of voter fraud.

LaRose says they found 117 people who registered to vote in Ohio who are non-citizens. In 13 of the cases, the office believes a ballot was cast in 2020. These cases were referred to the Ohio Attorney General’s office Monday to be investigated.

“The reason why this is such an important matter is Ohioans need to know that we run an honest election and we keep election fraud rare by prosecuting it when it occurs,” LaRose said.

LaRose and voting rights advocates said these numbers show how rare voter fraud is in Ohio and show the systems the state has in place to catch it are working.

“These are 13 across the entire state, across almost 6 million ballots,” said Ohio League of Women Voters Executive Director Jen Miller. “There’s not going to be any election, even at the super-local level, where this would have changed those results.”

“Voter fraud is rare in Ohio,” LaRose said. “One of the reasons it’s rare is because we have good laws on the books. These are small numbers, but there is no such thing as an acceptable level of voter fraud. We’re just not going to tolerate it.”

State Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) said now that we see there is no “widespread voter fraud” like some falsely claimed after the 2020 election, it’s time to move on, saying LaRose should focus on issues that keep people from casting a ballot.

“We are doing ourselves a grave disservice by talking on something that’s nonexistent versus putting our efforts and our energy into doing things that will expand voting opportunities for Ohioans and giving them a real opportunity to participate in democracy,” she said.