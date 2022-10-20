Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An event to hear directly from the Democratic candidate running to be Ohio’s next governor will be held in the form of a political forum.

According to a release, an event to hear from gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley will be held at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at CWA Local 4322, located at 5030 Linden Avenue in Dayton.

The event is being held by the Whaley Stephens campaign because current Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, refused to attend or participate in previous joint invitations to debate. DeWine was most recently invited to a forum held in Columbus on Wednesday, Oct. 19, where the governor did not attend.

At Thursday’s political forum, ‘The Debates Ohio Deserves’, former Dayton Mayor Whaley is expected to give opening and closing remarks, as well as answering questions from voters in the audience.

Whaley says she believes voters in Ohio should have the ability to hear from the candidates on where they stand, according to the release.

The Whaley Stephens campaign will continue ‘The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour’ throughout the state during the month of October.

Ohio’s election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but early and absentee voting is already underway. You can find information to check your voter registration here.

To find out more about Thursday’s event, click here.