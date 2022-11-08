COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The race for Ohio governor will be decided Tuesday.

Gov. Mike DeWine, the incumbent Republican, is running alongside Jon Husted, the incumbent lieutenant governor and former secretary of state. They are being opposed by Nan Whaley, a former Dayton mayor, and Cheryl Stephens, the CEO of nonprofit East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation and a former Cleveland Heights mayor.

DeWine is seeking a second term, after he first assumed the governor’s office in 2019. He has served in a number of public offices starting in 1976, including stints as state attorney general and lieutenant governor, in the U.S. Senate and House, and in the Ohio General Assembly.

Much of DeWine’s first term as governor was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. DeWine also signed notable anti-abortion and gun rights bills into law. On his campaign website, he touted Ohio luring Intel to build its $20 billion semiconductor plant in New Albany and highlighted priorities such as tax cuts and investment in jobs and law enforcement.

Whaley is seeking to become Ohio’s first woman governor.

She led Dayton from 2013 through 2021 and through a number of crises, including a series of destructive tornadoes and a 2019 mass shooting that left nine dead. Before that, she was a two-term city commissioner.

On the campaign trail, she has highlighted her plans for jobs and for children, including highlighting her work with universally funded preschool while mayor. Whaley is also a proponent of abortion rights and said she’d veto any anti-abortion legislature — but she’d likely be met with a Republican supermajority in both chambers of the General Assembly.

The bulk of independent polls conducted through early November showed DeWine defeating Whaley by double-digit margins.