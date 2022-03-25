WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Republican candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat to represent Ohio in Washington will meet for the second time in a debate on Monday, March 28.

The Ohio Debate Commission will hold Monday morning’s debate at the Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center at Central State University in Wilberforce.

The Republican candidates attending Monday’s debate will be Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, and JD Vance.

Republican Matt Dolan participates in a debate against five other candidates for Cuyahoga County executive Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2010, in Cleveland. Candidates for the brand new top job in a county government that has been the focus of a two-year corruption investigation met for a debate Wednesday, with the Democrat hoping to extend party control of Ohio’s most populous county and the Republican hoping a GOP wave across the nation extends to Cleveland and its suburbs. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

FILE – Senatorial candidate Mike Gibbons speaks with supporters during a campaign rally in Maineville, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2022. A near-physical altercation in the nasty Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio has led to a demand from some military veterans that one candidate apologize. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Josh Mandel, a Republican former Ohio treasurer running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks during a debate against Morgan Harper, a progressive Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

(Neil Patel for US Senate Facebook)

FILE — Ohio senatorial candidate Jane Timken listens as Ohio Sen. Rob Portman speaks to supporters at a rally in Cincinnati, March 4, 2022. As war rages in Ukraine, ties to business deals involving Russia are threatening potential political fallout to candidates in Ohio’s crowded Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

FILE – JD Vance, the venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” addresses a rally, July 1, 2021, in Middletown, Ohio. As war rages in Ukraine, ties to business deals involving Russia are threatening potential political fallout to candidates in Ohio’s crowded Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Five of the seven candidates attended a first debate on March 21 in Cleveland. Those candidates addressed the heated exchange between Mandel and Gibbons from the prior week, provided a response to the Ukraine Crisis, their thoughts on transgender women competing in women’s sports, if Donald Trump should move on from the 2020 election, and many more topics.

Monday morning, the Democratic candidates running for the same U.S. Senate seat will also attend the debate. The participates will be Morgan Harper, Traci “TJ” Johnson, and Congressman Tim Ryan. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The hour and a half debate will be moderated by Karen Kasler of the Statehouse News Bureau. The debate will begin at 7 p.m. on March 28.

Submit questions for the candidates by clicking here. If you would like to attend the debate, tickets can be requested here.

The March 28 debate will be live streamed in the video player above.