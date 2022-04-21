DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — United States Senate Republican candidate Matt Dolan made a stop in Dayton on Wednesday part of his “No Non-Sense” tour.

Dolan, a Republican Ohio state senator and former state’s assistant attorney general, dropped by a couple local Dayton businesses and the City of Commerce Wednesday to campaign for the crowded U.S. Senate race to fill Sen. Rob Portman’s seat.

Dolan’s “Ohio Matters” campaign are based on issues that he believes matter most to Ohioans, including inflation and supporting law enforcement.

“The main issues I want to run on are also the main issues Ohioans want to hear from,” Dolan said. “I am the only one in this campaign talking about these issues. I’ve talked about ‘Ohio Matters’ since day one and Ohio is going to matter all the way tenure as U.S. Senator.”

While Dolan said he fought for financial literacy and mental health services in Ohio’s schools, he pledged to vote in favor of a state bill to ban the instruction of critical race theory, his website reads.

Dolan has worked over this campaign to distance himself from former President Donald Trump. He is the only candidate that didn’t expect an endorsement from Trump, and he’s was ok with that.

When asked during the March 21 debate if he could win the U.S. Senate primary election without Trump’s endorsement, Dolan responded, “Of course, I can win.”

“Since I’ve been in this race, I’ve made it all about Ohio and make sure Ohio is strong, make sure America’s strong,” He continued. “The irony of this whole thing is that I’m only one on this stage who’s actually implemented Republican Trump ideas.”

A February poll from Emerson College and The Hill showed 39% of Ohio Republican primary voters are undecided. At the time, Dolan and Jane Timken were tied with 6% each.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Matt Dolan’s campaign has raised about $11 million.

For more information on Matt Dolan’s campaign for U.S. Senate, click here.

