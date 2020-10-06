Ohio general election early voting begins

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – During the primary election earlier this year, the entire state of Ohio voted with mail-in or drop-off absentee ballots due to the pandemic. Only a few exceptions were allowed for in-person voting.

While the 2020 general election will look different than years past, in Ohio, voting will not be limited to absentees.

Monday was the last day to register to vote as the general election is less than a month away. In Ohio, early and mail-in voting begins Tuesday.

Lawrence County Board of Elections director Catherine Snider says they are expecting a big turnout for in-person voting this year.

I think we’ll be very busy. I think we’ll have a lot of in-person voting. Catherine Snider, Lawrence County Board of Elections director

While many will be voting in-person, Snider says they have seen a spike in absentee ballot requests. She says while they will be expecting many in-person voters, they’ve received “over 8,000 (absentee) requests.”



While many in Ohio have been given the option to vote in-person, some are requesting absentee ballots instead. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Snider also says they will be setting up “Personal Protective Equipment” at each polling location to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Residents in Lawrence County say they are choosing to vote in-person because they believe it will guarantee their votes will be counted.

You don’t know one-hundred percent that it’s coming from the person and it’s their vote. If you’re able to vote and you’re able to get out, I would go to the polls, that’s how I feel. Ryan Cox, Pedro, Ohio resident

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 31st. Find all the information you need about absentee ballots or how to vote in person with our 2020 Ohio Election Voting Guide.