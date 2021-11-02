COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – As polls open for local elections and issues, elections are also being held for two U.S. Congressional seats for Ohio’s 15th and 11th districts.

In the 15th District, Republican Mike Carey is running against Democrat Allison Russo to fill the seat left by the former Rep. Steve Stivers, NBC 4 said. The 15th District covers portions of Columbus as well as Hilliard, Grove City, Upper Arlington, Wilmington, London, Grandview Heights and Plain City.

The 11th District covers portions of northeastern Ohio. Here Democrat Shontel Brown and Republican Laverne Gore will race for the seat of current HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge.

For more information on the Ohio General Elections, check out the 2021 Ohio General Election Voting Guide.