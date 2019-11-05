Ohio Election Guide 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The general election is here! If you didn’t vote early, today is your day to vote.

Am I eligible to vote?

In order to vote, you must be a US citizen, at least 18 years old today and living in the county that matches your registration. You can not vote if you are currently serving a sentence or are on parole for a felony conviction.

A college student may vote using his or her Ohio school residence address if the student does not intend to return to a different permanent address. It is illegal for a person to register and vote from two different addresses.

Click here for more voter eligibility and residency requirements.

Am I registered to vote?

The last day to register to vote for the primary in Ohio was October 9. If you’re pretty certain you made that deadline, you can check your voting status by clicking/tapping here. You’ll need to know your name, county you live in and your street address to verify your registration.

What voter identification can I bring?

While Ohio state law does not require a photo ID, all voters must bring some form of acceptable identification to the polls in order to verify their identity.

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with present or former address

A military identification

A current photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the State of Ohio

An original or copy of a current utility bill with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current bank statement with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current government check with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current paycheck with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current other government document with the voter’s name and present address

If you can’t present one of those eight forms of photo ID, you can fill out a provisional ballot by providing either your Ohio driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social security number. Once the information is reviewed by the board of elections, your vote will be counted. If you cannot provide that information, you can still vote, but your vote won’t be counted unless you bring one of the above listed items to the board of elections.

Where do I cast my ballot?

The same place you confirm your registration is also the same place you’ll find your precinct. Google has made it easy to find where to vote this year. Just simply search for “Where do I vote?” You can also search for your polling location on this interactive map.

Election Issues on the Ballot

There are also a number of school levies and other local issues. Simply click on your county name to see what local issues are on the ballot. Some counties do not list issues on their websites, but you can view your sample ballot.

How long are the polls open?

All polls will be open from 6:30 am until 7:30 pm Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

What happens if I run into polling place problems or see people trying to intimidate me when I vote?

If a situation is to occur inside a polling place, voters can notify an election judge. You can also let 2 NEWS know about the issue so we can look into it on your behalf by filling out the form on this page.

Can I change my vote?

No.

How can I track election results?

You can head here to see all election results as they come in or choose a county below: