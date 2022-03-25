WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Democratic candidates who are running for the U.S. Senate seat to replace Sen. Rob Portman will participate in a debate Monday, March 28.

The Ohio Debate Commission will hold Monday morning’s debate at the Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center at Central State University in Wilberforce.

Candidates who will be participating in Monday’s debate will be Morgan Harper, Traci “TJ” Johnson, and Congressman Tim Ryan.

Morgan Harper, a progressive Democrat running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks during a debate against Josh Mandel, a Republican former Ohio treasurer, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention in Manchester, N.H. Ryan announced Oct. 24, 2019, he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Monday night, the Republican candidates going after the same U.S. Senate seat will also be debating. The participates will be Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, and JD Vance. The event will begin at 7 p.m. March 28.

The event will be moderated by Curtis Jackson of Spectrum News. The hour long debate will start at 11:30 a.m. on March 28.

Submit questions for the candidates by clicking here. If you would like to attend the debate, tickets can be requested here.

The March 28 debate will be streamed in the video player above.