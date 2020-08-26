Ohio Democrats sue election chief over dropbox limitations

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Frank Larose speaks at the Ohio Republican Party event in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio detected and thwarted an election-related cyber attack earlier this month, the state’s elections chief said. LaRose said the “relatively unsophisticated” hacking attempt on Nov. 5, 2019, originated in Panama but was traced to a Russian-owned company. LaRose told The Columbus Dispatch Tuesday, Nov. 26 that the would-be attackers were looking around for vulnerabilities in his office’s website. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Democrats have filed a lawsuit against the state’s election chief seeking to expand the number of ballot drop boxes ahead of the November election.

The complaint filed Tuesday against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose outlines what Democrats see as an urgent need to expand the number of secure voter drop boxes in Ohio’s 88 counties.

The lawsuit comes two weeks after LaRose issued a directive prohibiting county election boards from installing drop boxes anywhere but an election board. Increasing the number of such boxes has been promoted as a way to ease absentee voting during the coronavirus.

In a statement released to 2 NEWS, spokesperson Maggie Sheehan of the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office said:

“Secretary LaRose has been and continues to be supportive of legislation that permits additional options for voters to return their absentee ballots. As an executive office holder, he must follow the law as the legislature writes it. His focus at this time remains on getting the Ohio Controlling Board to permit him to pay postage on absentee ballots, effectively making every blue mail box an absentee drop box.” Maggie Sheehan, spokesperson with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office