WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Democratic candidates running to take over as Ohio’s governor will participate in a Gubernatorial debate on Tuesday, March 29.

The Ohio Debate Commission will hold Monday morning’s debate at the Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center at Central State University in Wilberforce.

The Democratic candidates that will attend the Gubernatorial debate on Tuesday will be John Cranley and Nan Whaley.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley speaks to the media as emergency personnel and police work the scene of shooting near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley, center, talks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, following a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure deal in the Senate. She is joined by, from left, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On the other side of the aisle, a debate among Republican candidates for governor in Ohio has also been canceled after Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci declined to participate in a debate.

The Ohio governor declined the chance to participate in the debate in his race for re-election. The Ohio Debate Commission sent out a release on March 10 stating that Gov. DeWine did not say why he was turning down the opportunity to debate.

DeWine did participate in the 2018 debate against Democrat Rich Cordray, the release said.

A third GOP gubernatorial candidate, former state Rep. Ron Hood, never returned organizers’ phone calls. That would have left central Ohio farmer Joe Blystone alone on the stage.

The hourlong debate will be moderated by Lucy May of Cincinnati Edition. The debate will begin at 7 p.m. on March 29.

Submit questions for the candidates by clicking here. If you would like to attend the debate, tickets can be requested here.

The March 29 debate will be streamed in the video player above.