DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A ruling by the Supreme Court will affect Ohio’s future Congressional maps.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Supreme Court ruled that states can cut the actions of their legislatures when it comes to federal redistricting and elections.

The justices on the court rejected arguments by Republicans from North Carolina that their plan was not overly-partisan.

Republicans in the Ohio legislature also have a redistricting case before the Supreme Court. This case comes after the Ohio Supreme Court repeatedly ruled the Republican-drawn maps were a product of gerrymandering, which were ruled unconstitutional.

A federal court later allowed the maps to be used for the 2022 election.