Ohio certifies 2020 election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose Friday certified the official results of the 2020 Presidential General Election. The Secretary’s signature marks the completion of the official canvass and certifies winners in the 2020 General Election.

Data was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office from the official canvass conducted and submitted by Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections. The Secretary of State conducted a precinct-by-precinct review of the data prior to certification. A list of all 88 county boards of election is available on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, the nearly 6 million votes cast are 200,344 more votes than the all-time record of 5,773,777 set in the 2008 general election. The record 74% turnout surpasses the average of the presidential general election average from 2000-2020 of 65%.

All 88 counties had a higher turnout than in 2016 and eight counties had a turnout rate above 80 percent. The previous record of two was set in 2000.

LaRose said 58.6% of all votes cast in the election were done early in-person or by absentee ballot. Four years ago, 33.5% cast their ballot in the same way. The 94% absentee ballot return rate surpasses rates from 2008, 2012, and 2016.

On Monday, December 14, 2020, at noon, the 18 members of Ohio’s Electoral College will gather in the Senate Chamber of the Statehouse to cast their electoral votes for president and vice-president. This occasion marks the 55th meeting of the Ohio Electoral College since statehood in 1803.

LaRose said Ohio counties continue the post-election audit process, further ensuring Ohioans have faith in the integrity of the electoral process and that every valid vote is counted.