OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A certain issue will not be on the November ballot for one local city.

The city of Oakwood is citing was prepared to put a 3.75 mill property tax renewal levy on the ballot in November. Citing a “clerical error,” the city has decided to remove the issue from being on the ballot for voters on Nov. 7.

Oakwood claims to have sent the final paperwork to the Montgomery County Auditor instead of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

“This error prevents the matter from being voted on in November,” the city said.

Oakwood residents are expected to see the issue on their ballot in 2024. As of now, the city says the levy in 2024 would cost taxpayers the same amount as the current levy.