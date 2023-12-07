Video above is coverage from Election Night, Nov. 7

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Exactly one month after the Nov. 7 general election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has certified the results.

This comes after the completion of 88 county post-election process of tabulating and reporting the total votes for the statewide ballots for Issue 1 and Issue 2.

LaRose released this statement upon certification of the election:

The bipartisan teams of election professionals in all 88 counties delivered another successful and secure election for the people of Ohio. As county election boards across the state continue to conduct their post-election audits of the results, I’m confident we’ll see the same high accuracy rates in the results that Ohio voters have come to expect. The officials who make up these boards are among the hardest-working, most diligent and disciplined public officials in the nation, and I’m grateful for their continued extraordinary service to our state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose

The Nov. 7 General Election saw a 49.63% voter turnout. Almost half of all registered Ohio voters turned out for this election. This yielded 3,964,530 ballots counted.

To download the officially certified election results, visit the Secretary of State website.