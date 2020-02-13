Northwestern Local Schools substitute levy to appear on March ballot

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Northwestern Local Schools in Clark County is asking voters to approve a 7.16 mill substitute levy.

In one section of German Township, neighbors say several homes have been built in recent years.

Resident Jim Johnson said, “It’s about 20, 25 homes here now. When we first moved in, there were about five or six.”

Northwestern Local Schools Superintendent Jesse Steiner says a substitute levy on the ballot in March allows the district to collect full taxes from any new construction since the last time this levy was passed in 2016.

“As new homes are built in the district, we are able to add those to the tax list. As long as that property has not been previously taxed by the school, we can add it to the list,” he said.

The 7.16 mill substitute levy would last five years. Steiner says it accounts for about 10 percent of the district’s operating budget, generating 1.7 million dollars annually. He adds there are no new taxes for property owners – except for those with new development since 2016.

“It’s for the same amount that was raised before, except for the growth that we see from new construction,” Steiner said.

He says that new construction is expected to bring in a slight increase of about seven thousand dollars to the district.

If the levy fails in March, we’re told it would likely be placed back on the ballot at a later time.