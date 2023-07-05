DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Northmont City Schools has placed a 5.5 mill levy on the November ballot after a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after a levy on the May ballot failed, forcing the school district to curb spending and close an elementary school.

“Trying to be cognizant of other people’s money, you’ve got to be very frugal,” Northmont City Schools Superintendent Todd Thomas said. “We try to operate as financially sound as we can, and at the same time, not forget about our students and offer the students as many possibilities as we can.”

The district will receive an extra 2.2 million from the state after the recent state budget cycle was passed. This development helped them choose the millage for the property tax levy.

The 5.5 mill they settled on is roughly around four million for 10 years. This will cost on average $16.04 per household.

Student representative Jacob Hobbs said he is feeling optimistic heading into election season due to the asking price, adding that his fellow classmates understand the gravity of the situation.

“It is a concern that some of their programs that they like may get cut,” Hobbs said. “But the thing that Northmont is doing, probably the best, is trying to put things in place and contingencies in place to make sure that the quality of life for students is not super impacted.”

The next Northmont City Schools Board of Education meeting is scheduled for July 17 at 6 p.m. in Clayton.