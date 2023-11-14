DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani is running for Congress.

According to a social media post, Antani is running to represent Ohio’s Second Congressional District. Brad Wenstrup, the district’s current Congressman, is set to retire from Congress.

“I’ll be a tireless warrior in Congress for our community and I’ll never stop working hard for our shared value and ideals,” said Antani.

Ohio’s Second Congressional District is in southern Ohio and spans 16 counties, according to Antani.

The Ohio senator currently does not live in the district he is running for. If Antani is elected into the position, he claims he would move to the district at that point.

Antani currently represents Ohio Senate District 6.

Voters will head to the polls on March 19, 2024 to vote in the Republican primary election.