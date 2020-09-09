More than 1 million Ohioans request absentee ballot for General Election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says nearly 13% of Ohio’s registered voters have already requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election.

The 2020 Presidential Election is less than eight weeks away, and voting for overseas and Ohioans in the military begins in just 9 days.

The Secretary of State’s office says of Ohio’s 7.8 million registered voters, so far 1,000,579 have requested an absentee ballot from their county board of election, doubling the pace of ballot requests from the 2016 presidential election.

“Ohio didn’t break the one million absentee ballot request threshold until 28 days before election day in 2016,” the SOS’s office said in a press release.

Sept. 18

Military and overseas absentee voting begins

Last day to register to vote

Early in-person voting beings

Absentee voting by mail begins

Noon deadline to request absentee ballot by mail

Absentee ballot postmark deadline

General Election Day

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at BOE in person

WOW!



Over 1 million Ohioans have already submitted an absentee ballot request form, and that says a lot about the confidence Ohioans have in the system.



For those choosing this option, ballots will begin being mailed out starting October 6th. pic.twitter.com/ATJGJXDWlu — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) September 9, 2020

Ohio is still in need of poll workers for Nov. 3. CLICK HERE to learn more and sign up.