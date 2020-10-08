Montgomery County Board of Elections gives update on early voting, absentee ballots

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Elections is holding another briefing Thursday on the progress of early voting in the County.

In the first briefing Tuesday, Jan Kelly said many voters were already in line before 8 a.m. and things were backed up in the parking lot with approximately 400 people in line. She said it took approximately 20 minutes to get through the line Tuesday morning. As of 9:30 a.m. 400 voters were processed.

Kelly said as of Tuesday morning the Board of Elections has 98,024 absentee ballot applications. Approximately 95,000 of those all already in the system ready to be sent out Tuesday, the first legal day to mail absentee ballots. Kelly said, “When you get your ballots this week, don’t delay, return today.”

The Board of Elections plans to host regular briefings recurring each Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. until Nov. 3.