WATCH: Montgomery County Board of Elections holds briefing on first day of early voting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Elections will hold a briefing twice weekly to give updates on voting and absentee ballots.

Jan Kelly, Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections will hold two press conferences via the ZOOM digital platform on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Director Kelly will provide updates on the first day of early in-person absentee voting and other preparations for the November 3, 2020 Presidential Election.

The Board of Elections plans to host regular briefings recurring each Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. until Nov. 3.

WDTN.com will stream these briefings as they happen to keep you up to date as election day nears.