WATCH LIVE: Montgomery County Board of Elections to give update on Election Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Elections will give another voting update on Tuesday.

According to Board of Elections Chairperson and former Dayton mayor Rhine McLin said 2,964 people voted early in Montgomery County Saturday. At Montgomery County, it’s easy to and through to come vote,” McLin said.

“Go get out and vote, voting is still very important,” early voter Lisa Lewis said. “Whatever you decide, or if you’re still sitting on the fence, you still need to get out and vote.”

McLin said 55,500 people voted early and 92,000 absentee ballots have been returned so far.

Click here to find your polling place on Election Day.