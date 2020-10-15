Montgomery County Board of Elections gives Thursday update

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the calendar winds down to Election Day, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is holding its bi-weekly briefing to give an update on early voting and absentee ballots in the county.

Tuesday, Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly said it’s been busy in the elections office as early voting continues in Ohio. As of Tuesday, 9,395 have voted early in-person. 110,951 absentee ballots have been requested. Of that, 90,000 ballots were mailed out and one-third of mailed ballots have already been returned.