Montgomery Co. Board of Elections unveils new voting machines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County officials unveiled new voting equipment Tuesday during an open house. People had the chance to test the machines and ask questions about the voting process.

The 8-million-dollar system was purchased with funds from the county and the state’s voting equipment acquisition program.

Officials say the machines are secure and user-friendly.

“The Montgomery County Board of Elections has a long tradition of having fair, open and accurate elections, and we believe that public confidence in our elections will continue at the highest level with the unveiling of the new voting system,” said Jan Kelly with the Board of Elections.

This year’s general election will be held on November 5.

