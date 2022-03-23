DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming primary election in Ohio, boards of elections across the state are pushing forward; however, it does not come without some frustration.

During a meeting with members of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, director Jeff Rezabek expressed his concerns with what is happening at the state capitol.

“You can sit there and argue about what the maps look like and how it affects you politically. I get that, I was a state rep and now I’m polling official. But sooner or later, the system is going to break. The stress on the system is going to get too much,” Rezabek said.

This comes after some lawmakers filed a motion to move the state’s primary to a later date. Rezabek and his team are worried this could cause some confusion for voters.

“Throwing out new election dates through motions with the court. It doesn’t help the system, it might help you politically, but it doesn’t help all of these poll workers in all of these 88 counties,” Rezabek said.

Still, Deputy Director Sarah Greathouse said the board of elections is prepared to welcome voters to the polls come May.

“These aren’t just blind machines, they’re made up of people. They’re your friends, they’re your neighbors, they’re the people you go to church with. At some point we would just like to have a boring election year,” Greathouse said.

While boards of elections gear up for the May primary, there are some things voters need to know. In Montgomery County, the board of elections redrew precincts and polling places, adding dozens of new locations. Rezebak said their hope is to even out the number of people at each location, so one polling place does not serve significantly more voters than another.

“Redrawing these lines. It’s really important for that because we want to make it easier for the voter and more convenient for the voter on Election Day,” Rezabek said.

Election security is also a big issue. Greathouse wants to ensure voters feel confident in the system when casting their ballots.

“It is its own network, it is unique. Nothing else communicates with it, it does not attach to anything else. The only information that goes into it is hand-keyed. It is impenetrable,” Greathouse said.

As boards of elections continue to prepare for the upcoming primary, Rezabek said they are hoping for a great turnout in May.

“We want people to vote, we need you to get register. Our goal is to never turn away a voter, our goal is to never turn away a candidate,” Rezabek said.

Voters in Montgomery County will receive a postcard in the mail with their new polling and precinct locations. The deadline to register to voter is April 4, 2022. Early voting and absentee voting begins April 5, 2022.

To find more information about the upcoming election, click here.