MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Board of Elections will be holding a press conference on Tuesday with representatives from six Ohio counties.

According to the Board of Elections, representatives from Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Miami, Preble and Warren counties will be in attendance at Tuesday’s 2 p.m. meeting.

They will be discussing the redistricting effects on their counties, giving information about the Aug. 2 Primary Election as well as the Nov. 8 General Election.