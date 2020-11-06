Miami Valley voters divided on ongoing ballot count in presidential race

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the nation awaits the results of the presidential election, Miami Valley residents remain divided about the ongoing process to finish counting votes in some states.

As of Friday afternoon, several states remain too close to call in the presidential race.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Johnnie Harris, a voter from Germantown. “From time at least back to the beginning of last century, we had Election Day.”

“It doesn’t bother me,” said Track Rankey, a voter from West Carrollton. “It is the process.”

According to experts, unlike Ohio – which can count absentee ballots before votes cast on Election Day – some other states’ election laws require mail-in ballots to be counted after. And the pandemic prompted many more voters than usual to cast their ballots by mail.

“That we’re going through this process I think is good and it’s appropriate, and it helps to serve the integrity of the vote,” said Dan Birdsong, a political science senior lecturer at the University of Dayton.

With the election close in several states, a changing electorate brought some new battleground states into the fold that may also be toss-ups in future elections, Birdsong said.

“Certainly what was happening in Georgia with the work that was done within the African-American community to engage voters,” he said.

Many voters agree that they hope to see the country come together once the election is decided.

“I want to see Americans unite,” said Samong Beal, who voted for the first time in this election. “People getting along.”

According to Birdsong, President Trump would be the 11th incumbent president to not win reelection if former Vice President Joe Biden reaches 270 electoral votes.