DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s special August election is two weeks from today.

While officials are welcoming people to vote early, they are also trying to find enough poll workers to handle Election Day on Aug. 8.

The election officials 2 NEWS spoke with said it has been challenging to find enough poll workers. They say there’s still time for you to get involved, and you will play a vital role, helping voters on Election Day and making sure all votes are counted.

“Montgomery County roughly needs about seventeen hundred poll workers,” Jeff Rezabek, Director of Montgomery County Board of Elections, said. “Right now, we’re just over fourteen hundred, so we need that last push to get poll workers to help us out.”

Poll workers help perform various tasks such as verifying voter registrations, explaining the voting process, distributing ballots and so much more. Rezabek said the requirements are simple, making it an easy process for everyone.

“You have to be a registered voter here in Montgomery County that’s a first and foremost,” Rezabek said.

“After that, we just need to make sure you show up on Election Day, have a reliable transportation and election day is a long day. You do have to take one class about training, and it is a fun time you get to meet a lot of friends and many of those polling locations those workers get coordinated and they each have their little buffets going so they really do have a good time.”

Montgomery County is also conducting several outreach efforts to ensure they meet their number of poll workers needed, using the oldest method of advertisement: word of mouth.

“We reach out to civic groups, we reach out to churches, we do a social media kind of blitz,” Rezabek said. “Then also here down in early voting, we have sign-up sheet as well as anytime you ask for a voter registration form or you ask for an absentee application, right at the bottom there’s another way in which you can give your name and sign up to be a poll worker but the best way to get involved is when we have poll workers who have a great time they tell their friends and then they come in.”

If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, you can call the Montgomery Board of Elections Office, and you will be directed to a poll coordinator.