DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Ohio’s redistricting maps move to the Ohio Supreme Court for the fourth time, election officials in the Miami Valley are preparing for the May 3 primary.

Elections officials in Montgomery and Miami counties said they’re keeping a close eye on the fourth round of redistricting.

“Following probably a little too much, it’s a lot of back and forth,” Miami County Board of Elections Director Laura Bruns said. “It’s been a frustrating season.”

“Yesterday I had the TV behind me was fixed on the map drawing and all that just to keep us informed,” Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabeck said.

Without a finalized map, boards of elections in Ohio are moving forward with ballots that exclude the Ohio House and Ohio Senate races.

“We’re focused on the May 3 primary and making sure those ballots are ready for the voters however they decide to do it,” Rezabek said.

“Our ballot proofs are ready to go, if we get permission, we’ll start sending out our military and overseas ballots,” Bruns said.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said at this point, there are two options for the upcoming primary:

The general assembly or the federal court could step in and move the date, or, Ohio continues with the May 3 primary, as legally required.

“The boards of elections really did three months of work and they only had a month to do it in, they’ve been putting in weekend hours, evening hours, and don’t forget, everything the boards of elections do in all 88 counties is completely is bipartisan,” LaRose said.

Bruns said Miami County elections officials are concerned the redistricting delays could mean even fewer people going to the polls on May 3.

With a week before early voting starts, the Miami County Board of Elections has received less than 100 absentee ballot applications.

“Which is a pretty low number for what we typically would have a week prior to starting an even-year primary election,” Bruns said.

LaRose said his office also is concerned the redistricting process may cause voter confusion, but he doesn’t want it to deter Ohioans from voting.

“Make sure you vote because there’s going to be decisions made in this Ohio primary that will impact your community for many years to come, so you shouldn’t sit this out,” LaRose said.

However, Rezabek is more optimistic that Montgomery County will see a decent turnout at the polls.

“Because we still have on the main ballots, we still have the governor’s primary, secretary of state’s primary, the treasurer’s office, auditor’s office, you have those large statewide races,” Rezabek said.

While still waiting for a final directive, elections officials in Miami County said the best they can do is be prepared.

“We’re kind of rolling with the punches, you know, especially after 2020, it’s just kind of what we do,” Miami County Board of Elections Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway said. “The legislature tells us what the election dates are and we make it happen.”

Early voting in Ohio begins April 5 and the voter registration deadline is April 4. To find out more information about how you can vote early, request an absentee ballot or volunteer to be a poll worker, click here.