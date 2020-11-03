Miami Valley officials make final Election Day preparations, say ballots cast are secure

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – As poll workers across the Miami Valley make their final preparations for Election Day, officials are assuring voters that all ballots legally cast will be counted.

Officials in Miami County told 2 NEWS several changes have been made since more than 6,000 votes there went uncounted in the November 2018 election.

“Everything’s set to go,” said Laura Bruns, director of the Miami County Board of Elections. “All of our equipment was delivered this afternoon and set up.”

Bruns said she believes ballots cast in Miami County are as secure as ever. Since then, there is new board of elections leadership, new procedures in place and new voting equipment – changes that were implemented last year, she said.

“On Election Day, they will be voting on a paper ballot,” Bruns said. “That ballot will be fed through a scanner that is locked up.”

Bruns and other election officials across the Miami Valley have told 2 NEWS several safeguards are in place to ensure votes are counted and cannot be tampered with. Voting equipment is not hooked up to the internet, Bruns said.

“Every phase of the vote counting process is done by bipartisan poll workers,” explained Ellis Jacobs, an attorney who founded the nonpartisan Miami Valley Voter Protection Project.

Jacobs told 2 NEWS his organization has received very few complaints about the voting process so far this election.

Jacobs said he believes voters across the region should feel confident about the system.

“If you’ve already cast your vote, if you put it in the drop box tomorrow, or you go to the polling place tomorrow, your vote is going to be counted,” he said.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off in the drop box at your county board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

In Miami County, as many as four poll watchers, appointed by the Republican and Democratic parties, will observing polling places Tuesday, Bruns said.

Polls are open in Ohio from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.