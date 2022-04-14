DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission is back on the clock. It has until May 6 to submit a fifth round of maps to the Ohio Supreme Court, and local lawmakers are frustrated the process is still ongoing.

Legislative maps dictate the areas Ohio lawmakers serve, and that is unknown right now after the latest maps were thrown out.

“This is now about to be the fifth map, the fifth map, and you know, this should have been over with,” State Rep. Willis Blackshear (D-Dayton) said.

“I think it’s time we get off the redistricting merry-go-round and pass a constitutional map,” said State Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg).

Independent mapmakers were brought in to finally craft legal maps, however the Ohio Redistricting Commission said those maps were not done in time to submit to the courts. Instead, the commission submitted modified maps of previously rejected versions.

As with the previous three maps, the Ohio Supreme Court rejected this version, saying they unfairly favor the Republican party.

Antani said he wants to see a bipartisan approach and independent mapmakers called back in.

“Republican map drawers and Democrat map drawers should just be map drawers,” Antani said. “So look, I think that the were very close to a map when the bait and switch was pulled the last time, so I think they should be brought back in and continue their work.”

Blackshear said this process needs to move forward because it is affecting voter turnout.

“We’re wasting a lot of taxpayer dollars on this whole process,” Blackshear said. “Voters are confused in terms of going out to vote right now.”

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a statement encouraging Ohioans to vote in the May 3 primary:

“Ohioans should continue to cast their ballots on or before May 3 to ensure their voices are heard in this important primary election,” said LaRose. “The court’s latest ruling has no impact on that election at all, and contests for statewide, congressional, and local offices and issues will proceed as scheduled. This ruling only impacts state legislative and political party central committee contests, which have yet to be scheduled.”

The Montgomery County Board of Elections estimates holding a second primary for the remaining Ohio House and Senate races could cost up to $500,000.