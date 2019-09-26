Miami County Board of Elections moves early voting location

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Early voting begins in less than two weeks and Miami County residents seeking to vote early will cast those ballots at the Hobart Center for County Government on Water Street.

The Miami County Board of Elections made the motion to move the early voting location because the construction project to completely redo the plaza has made it hard to enter the Miami County Courthouse in Troy.

“We’re going to put up signs around the courthouse letting them know that voting isn’t going to be happening there,” said Ian Ridgeway, the Deputy Director of Miami County Board of Elections. “We’re also going to keep our office manned so that if somebody does come to the courthouse we can point them down here.”

During that meeting, the BOE also approved the proposal to increase poll worker pay by $12.

Laura Bruns, the Director of Miami County BOE, said the multi-use government center is likely to be where early voting for the March election will be as the construction will still be going on, and since they are under a tight deadline, they are beginning to setup immediately.

“We have IT helping us set up the computers and the network accessibility so we’re live-wired into our voter registration database,” said Bruns. “We’re setting up the desks and chairs and computers, all of that, we’ll be bringing a lot of equipment over.”

Bruns said another big change is this will also mark the first year they use a brand new voting system.

“Instead of marking choices on a touchscreen voting machine, you will actually be receiving a paper ballot which you will mark with a pen and then we’ll have scanners set up,” said Bruns.

“The last day to register to vote is October 7, and early voting begins on October 8 and runs until November 4.

